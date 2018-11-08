Ingleside (KIII News) — The Ingleside Police Department and San Patricio County responded to a welfare check at home Friday morning at the 2300 block of Palm Drive.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found 55-year-old Brian Beard in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives with Ingleside Police Department are working closely with Texas Rangers in the investigation.

A person of interest a has been identified in the incident.

The investigation is still active, and further details will be released from officials.

