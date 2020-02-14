CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another successful winter beach cleanup for the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach program.

The GLO announced Thursday that nearly 5,500 pounds of trash were picked up along the Texas coast. Volunteers worked to cover more than 31-miles of beach and bay area.

Some of the more stang items picked up include tires, television remote controls, bullets, and a freezer.

The next clean up will be on April 18.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit TexasAdoptABeach.org

