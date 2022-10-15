5th annual Flour Fest makes a grand comeback

All the fun returned with local vendors, food trucks and live music, including 'Chicas Rock'.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual Flour Fest kicked off today in Flour Bluff.

The event is a community festival held to support local businesses in the community. The Flour fest was placed on hold due to the pandemic, like many other festivals around the city.

Saturday, October 15, all the fun was back in action with local vendors, food trucks and live music, including 'Chicas Rock'.

Event organizers were thrilled to be holding the event for families to enjoy some outdoor fun.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.