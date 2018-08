CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Stingers Coffee and The Salvation Army are teaming up with local children to collect school supplies for other kids.

This Saturday, join the group effort in raising supplies and monetary donations for this 5th annual drive at Stingers Coffee on Airline and McCardle from 10 a.m. until noon.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.

