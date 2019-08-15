CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to cast your line and reel up a good time with a local non-profit that helps to empower women.

The fifth annual Reels for Heels fishing tournament is Friday at Bluff's Landing Marina, and the entire community is invited out for a good time on the water.

Participants can expect food, live music, and raffle prizes.

Reels for Heels is the biggest fundraiser for Dress for Success, which helps provide women with confidence.

"People want to donate. "They want to help us by donating clothes, but this year we say come out and support. Buy a raffle ticket because every dollar we earn in our community stays with Dress for Sucess," Cathy Riojas said.

