CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5th annual suicide prevention symposium from the Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Coastal Bend will be taking place September 12-13 at the Del Mar College Harvin Center Retama Room.

The symposium's first day will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and free to the general public. The second day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and more focused on professionals dealing with those at risk.

For more information on the symposium you can go to their website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: