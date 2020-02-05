JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez confirmed an additional coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Jim Wells County.

According to Rodriguez, the patient is a man in his 20s, and the case appears to be community spread.

Rodriguez says this is the fifth case reported in the county, but currently, there are only two active cases. The first three individuals have recovered, according to officials.

The second active case in Jim Wells County was reported on Friday, and the patient is a woman in her 40s, officials say.

Both patients are currently in isolation, health officials add.