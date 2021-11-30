6 Coastal Bend Families receive assistance following fire at apartment complex

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is providing financial help to six families after a fire broke out on Monday at the Caspian Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross as a result of the fire that happened Monday at the Caspian Apartment complex off of Weber Rd., and Caravelle Parkway.

The fire began in a vacant apartment and resulted in 24 units being damaged by flames and heavy smoke. Fire officials traced the origin of the fire to be a refrigerator in the apartment.

Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Red Cross, Alex Garcia said he was glad his response team was able to provide immediate assistance to the displaced families.

"There's not many organizations where you can see where you are doing good and can help someone immediately," Garcia said.

Garcia added that response teams went out to the apartment complex and ended up assisting six families with everything -- from places to stay, to money for clothing or food, and emotional support.

"We can't tell anybody how to utilize that money," Garcia said. "But we know it will go to get them back on their feet and that is what the important thing is."

Last year Garcia said the local chapter responded to 135 fires and realizes that as temperatures drop the potential danger still lingers.

"Usually what will happen with the first cold snap when people will start using their heaters," Garcia said. "That is when we will start to see things begin to happen. We already know that because we've done this plenty of years."

According to Garcia the organization prepares for winter month fires the same as with hurricane season in the summer. He encourages families to take preventive measures.

"Be careful with your electric heaters," Garcia said. "Keep them away from clothing, be sure they are shut off. Check your smoke alarms to make sure your alarm is working, because those small details will save your life."

Garcia adds that the community can help those effected by either donating to the American Red Cross, or by becoming a volunteer.

"Anybody can volunteer, even some do it virtually, we've become very good at doing it virtually," Garcia said.

For more information on the local chapter, and how to become a volunteer click here.

