6 K-9s head to U.S. border following 5-week human trafficking detection program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six new K-9s are headed to the border after completing five weeks of training through a Department of Public Safety program.
Throughout the program, the dogs and their handlers focused on human trafficking across a variety of terrains.
Two graduating breeds included three Dutch Shepherds and three Belgian Malinois.
The K-9 teams will be stationed in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.
