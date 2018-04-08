agua dulce (kiii news) — A farmer's quick thinking Friday afternoon helped keep a major brush fire from spreading any further in the Agua Dulce area.

Those flames broke out on F.M. 70 and County Road 40 in a corn field between Banquete and Agua Dulce. Fire fighters say the fire burned more than 60-acres.

Crews with the Agua Dulce Fire Department had to call in help from the Annaville, Bishop, and Bluntzer Fire Departments to get the flames under control. But fire fighters say it was a farmer and his tractor who really helped keep the flames from spreading.

The farmer was able to take his tractor and create what fire fighters call a "fire break", a strip of open space to keep the flames from spreading. It took an hour and a half for crews to get the flames under control.

Fortunately the corn in the field had already been harvested so no crops were lost.

