CCPD: 60-year-old man shot during Flour Bluff home invasion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 60-year-old man was shot in his own home early Friday morning after police say two people kicked his door in and demanded cash.

The shooting happened at 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Quetzal St. in Flour Bluff. The victim told officers two masked men kicked his door in and demanded money. He was shot during a scuffle with the masked men, officers said, and the masked men got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The man was shot in the lower torso and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

If you have any information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

