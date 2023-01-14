60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 60th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen's Contest kicked off earlier Saturday evening.
18 contestants were all vying for the coveted title of 2023 Queen of the Livestock Show.
The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process. Also, as part of the milestone anniversary, organizers brought back several of the previous stock show queens from over the last 60 years, including the very first queen, Patti Kozlowski-Tucker.
She represented Bishop 4-H Club back in 1963.
"The Confidence they have, you know for them to realize there's a lot of people out there that are like that, that it's okay to be different and that people still respect you and still like you for what you do," she said. "And I think that's a wonderful opportunity to show that off."
Kozlowski-Tucker came all the way down from the Chicago area and served as a judge for the event. The Queen's Contest helps kick off the 88th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.