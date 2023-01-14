60th annual NCJLS Queen's Contest kicks off Saturday

The contestants showcased a variety of talents and took part in an interview process. Also, as part of the milestone anniversary, organizers brought back several of the previous stock show queens from over the last 60 years, including the very first queen, Patti Kozlowski-Tucker.

"The Confidence they have, you know for them to realize there's a lot of people out there that are like that, that it's okay to be different and that people still respect you and still like you for what you do," she said. "And I think that's a wonderful opportunity to show that off."