61st Annual Jazz Festival comes to an end after successful weekend

Over 50 bands performed on stage during the three-day event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last day has come to enjoy the sights and sounds at the 61st Annual Jazz Festival held at Heritage Park.

All the fun kicked off Friday, October 14 and over 50 bands have performed over the weekend.

One performer this year hit the stage for the very first time. Jadon Roberts with the Texas A&M Kingsville jazz band told 3NEWS what inspired him to grow his love for music.

Roberts explained, "I grew up around a lot of music as a kid, on Sundays my grandpa would have the music he'd be playing jazz, Hancock stuff like that. My mom wanted me to do sports, but I didn't like sports. Music really rang with me, it took off from there, and I picked up my passion, it found me."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.