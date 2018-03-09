Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was a packed house Monday morning at the local Communications Workers of America Hall as union members mingled with politicians and regular folks for Labor Day.

The Coastal Bend Central Labor Council hosted the 61st annual Labor Day breakfast which had a mix of politics and union talk.

Former congressman Solomon Ortiz and District Attorney Mark Gonzalez were just a few of the familiar faces in the crowd.

Ortiz and Gonzalez spoke during Monday's meeting about what labor day is all about.

"The working people of this country, they're what made America what it is today, and we're going to have to continue to support, celebrate labor day. celebrate because these people gave their best to build our country what it is today," Ortiz said.

According to organizers, the breakfast was aimed at recognizing the achievements and contributions of the American workforce.

