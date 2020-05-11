Border Patrol: 63 people arrested in anti-smuggling operation

On Tuesday, Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 63 people in three separate human smuggling events.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 63 people in three separate human smuggling events, Border Patrol officials said.

Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint found 4 people inside a tractor-trailer after a K9 unit was used to smell around the trailer.

Also Tuesday, the Roma Police Department pulled over a Ford F-150 and discovered a legal permanent resident attempting to transport two immigrants further into the United States.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol Agents, working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Roma Police Department, went to the home where the vehicle was seen leaving and discovered 5 more people, including an unaccompanied juvenile, all determined to be in the United States illegally.

All subjects were transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station to be processed.

Additionally, Tuesday, McAllen Border Patrol Agents, working with Hidalgo County Constable’s Office performed a welfare check at a residence in Mission, Texas, which led to the discovery of 50 people in the country illegally.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives. Call 911 to report suspicious activity; “They’re humans, not cargo!”

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," Border Patrol officials said.

