Man hit, killed on west side by officer responding to call

SAN ANTONIO — A 64-year-old man died Saturday night after a police officer who was headed to a call hit and killed him on the west side, police said. The man had been trying to cross the street when the officer struck him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the officer (a two-year veteran) did not see the man who was wearing dark-colored clothing when he was driving around 8:30 p.m. through the intersection of the 6100 block of West Commerce Street near Northwest 39th Street.

An investigation is underway, but according to preliminary information shared by SAPD, the man also "did not yield the right-of-way to vehicular traffic" as he was walking south.

SAPD said: "The Officer did not see the Complainant in the roadway due to the poor lighting and dark clothing the Complainant was wearing... The Officer, a 2-year veteran, immediately stopped his vehicle and exited to render aid to the Complainant. EMS was requested for the Complainant, but he did not survive the injuries he sustained in the crash. The Complainant was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim's name has not been released.