64th annual Feria De Las Flores competition returns

Young ladies competed for a chance to win scholarships to further their education.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 64th Annual Feria De Las Flores was held at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus on Saturday.

It is a Corpus Christi tradition that sees girls ages 16-22 compete for a scholarship for their education.

The event also helps young girls keep in touch with their cultural roots, while they each perform a dance representing a different Mexican state.

After months of preparation, they take to the stage to compete to become this year's queen.

"With these beautiful young ladies that bring out the wonderful traditions of Mexico with their dancing and the songs, I just think it's a beautiful thing for Corpus Christi to kind of keep that tradition alive," said Brianna Mota, Feria de las Flores contestant coordinator.

The contestants competed to be this year's Feria de las Flores Queen. They had a five-minute interview worth 60% of their score the night before competition.

On Saturday, they danced on the stage for the rest of their score. Mota said the event is important for girls to gain confidence and leadership skills.

"It's not all about the beauty and the grace and, you know, the beautiful costumes and the makeup and the hair," Mota said. "It's all about the woman inside as well, and that's what we want them to understand is that you are a powerful Latina woman."

A queen is eventually chosen from the four finalists, who are asked a final question by the hosts. This year one of the hosts was 3NEWS Anchor Leslie Adami.

All finalists get a scholarship, and the queen is awarded $2,000, which is the most. Brianna Gonzalez was last year's queen and said the money helped her as she traveled to college.

"I used some of it to pay off some of my school whenever I went to the University of Houston, Victoria and then, of course, when I came here during the summer, I'm currently enrolled at Del Mar College. So, they were able to match my money, which is really incredible," Gonzalez said.

She added that she spent the year as a representative for the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #1, which hosts the event. Now 21 years old, she said younger girls in the community look up to her.

Gonzalez said the experience also helped her embrace her family's culture.

"I've never really been in touch with my Hispanic roots, and so this program itself really showed me that," Gonzalez said. "Like, no matter who you are, what kind of background you come from, you can dance. You can learn those steps, you can learn how to be important and proud of your culture."

Gonzalez also encourages more people to try out for future scholarship opportunities.

She said the next round of participants for the pageant starts in January. There's usually 9-10 per year, but she said it can be even more.

