6th Annual Birdiest Festival returns to South Texas Botanical Gardens April 26

Besides all of the field trips and presentations, there will be an artist coming in to teach people how to draw and paint birds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know that Corpus Christi is considered the Birdiest City in America?

Spring migration brings hundreds of species through the Coastal Bend on one of the nation's busiest flyways. Last year, more than 267 species were sighted by birders from 30 different states!

The six annual Birdiest Festival will kick off on April 26 and runs through Sunday, April 30 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens.

"we'll be having activities for the whole family out here, we'll have live music going on as well as the other birding activities. Come experience nature here at the botanical gardens," said South Texas Botanical Gardens Executive Director Michael Womack.

They've also got a family fun day coming up on April 29.

