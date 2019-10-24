CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks have partnered with H-E-B presented for their annual Halloween with the Hooks event at Whataburger Field Thursday to benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Admission to the event is free, and it includes free parking. Attendees are asked to bring at least one non-perishable item for donation to the Food Bank.

The Halloween event will feature trick-or-treating, hayrides on the field, activity tables, a costume contest, a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, a photo booth, inflatables, and carnival games.

In 2018, the Food Bank received approximately 475 pounds of donations. The goal for 2019 is at least 600 pounds of donations.

Halloween with the Hooks will be from 6-9 p.m.

** Editorial note: Video featured is for the 2019 Rockin' K Farms Fall Festival which lasts until Nov. 3.**

