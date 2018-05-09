Rockport (KIII News) — A parade of classic cars driven by military veterans kicked off Wednesday in Rockport.

The sixth annual Heroes Cup gives disabled veterans a chance to relax and have some fun over the next few days. According to Sylvia Mackie, the wife of a veteran and part of the Wounded Warrior Fan Club, the veteran's custom car show wants people to know about the special weekend.

"They have two days of fishing. One day is kind of a relaxing one. The second day is their tournament. So they get to have a little fun," Mackie said.

Volunteers included members of the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department who contributed one of their fire engines to the motor brigade.

"I am the daughter of a veteran, and we have many wounded warriors as well as veterans that serve our fire department, and they make some of the best firefighters because they already come from one brotherhood," Gillian Cox said.

Veterans taking part in the car show had their classic cars on hand for the motor brigade. For some veterans, it was far more than just a labor of love.

"Like on the back of the tailgate, all those numbers under the different wars was the amount of men, women that were killed in those wars protecting our freedom. That's basically the reason I built this thing," Carl Avery said.

Avery is not alone. Other veterans involved in the car show and warriors weekend said they too hope young people realize the sacrifice.

"A lot of people like to show up for the parades and wave the flags and then forget about it. Well, a disabled veteran has got his disability and his service every day," Dale Frachiseur said. "I'm with the car show that we put on every year and take a major portion of those benefits and send them off to the Warrior Weekend to help the vets."

Around 25 wounded warriors will be on hand for the weekend festivities, which began with the motor brigade and will continue through Friday with an awards lunch for the fishing tournament.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII