CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday morning, young women and men took part in the 6th Annual John Sartain Explorer Competition at Flour Bluff High School.

The competition allowed young adults wanting to pursue a career in law enforcement to get some hands-on experience.

The program began on Friday with a training exercise and took place during the day Saturday, where participants engaged in practical experiences, competition and other activities.

