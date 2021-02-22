7 Coastal Bend Counties not part of federal disaster declaration after severe winter weather

President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration for the state which only covered 77 of the 254 counties across Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even as efforts to help the many who were affected by the winter storm continue, leaders in some areas were wondering whether they had been left out.

"First, to be clear, we will not end this session until the state of Texas, in all of it's power generation capabilities, is fully winterized so that we never go through this again," said Governor Greg Abbott in a press briefing.

Efforts continued statewide as thousands of Texans were facing the damages from last week's record-breaking winter storm.

"We and others continue to work on assessing damage data throughout the county," said Eric Ramos, Brooks County judge.

Residents looked to government leaders for help. President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration for the state which only covered 77 of the 254 counties across Texas.

"It doesn't mean that our county or the citizens of our county aren't available for assistance through FEMA, it just puts us in a different category," said Ramos.

Brooks County is one of the seven coastal bend counties left out of the list, said he's holding on to hope knowing that there's still time and ways to be covered.

"Either way assistance will be available, and I honestly believe we're going to meet the criteria, we just need to finish assessing and collecting," said Ramos.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid sent a statement to 3News on the matter:

"We've been approved for "Public" assistance, but FEMA hasn't Approved us for "Individual" assistance for private property and citizens homes. This is "Unacceptable" to me. I've contacted State and Congressional Leadership, as well as TDEM. FEMA is still performing damage assessments and is continuing to add counties to the approval list."

During this time, county leaders encouraged their residents to log onto the TDEM website and file individual damage assessments to help meet the minimum threshold for county eligibility.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.