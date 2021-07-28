2 dead after car with 7 undocumented migrants hydroplanes off the roadway near Benavides

Two of the migrants left the scene on foot, Texas DPS officials said.

BENAVIDES, Texas — A vehicle filled with seven undocumented migrants ended up on the side of the road Wednesday evening after hydroplaning and crashing through a fence, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 359 traveling north towards Benavides.

Two of the migrants were killed while three others were rushed to nearby hospitals. DPS officials said the other two left the scene on foot.

According to DPS, there had been a rain shower in the area and the road was wet. Authorities said the vehicle had bald tires and hydroplaned off the road and through the fence, overturning multiple times.



Two were transported to Spohn Alice and one was flown via HALO-Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening inquires.

