2 dead after car with 7 undocumented migrants hydroplanes off the roadway near Benavides

BENAVIDES, Texas — A vehicle filled with seven undocumented migrants ended up on the side of the road Wednesday evening after hydroplaning and crashing through a fence, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 359 traveling north towards Benavides.
Two of the migrants were killed while three others were rushed to nearby hospitals. DPS officials said the other two left the scene on foot.
According to DPS, there had been a rain shower in the area and the road was wet. Authorities said the vehicle had bald tires and hydroplaned off the road and through the fence, overturning multiple times.
Two were transported to Spohn Alice and one was flown via HALO-Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with non-life threatening inquires.
RELATED: Border Patrol: Size of migrant groups grow, leaving some to speculate the impact it has on rising COVID-19 numbers in Texas
RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott issues order restricting transportation of migrants who pose COVID-19 risk
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
- Recent survey says Corpus Christi is a 'hidden gem' for vacationing
- Artificial reefs in Rockport help improve the oyster recycling program
- Daughter of Hector P. Garcia voices concern over Senate Bill 3 which makes KKK, Civil Rights teachings non-mandatory
- Health District breaks down the 140+ COVID-19 breakthrough cases in Nueces County
- Mike Markle to return as Corpus Christi Chief of Police, mayor says