7 more families join lawsuit against Nueces County over negligence at Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More families are coming forward to join a lawsuit that's being filed against Nueces County over issues at the Medical Examiner's Office.

3NEWS confirmed Friday that 15 families represented by Gowan Elizondo LLP and the Law Office of Ralph M. Rodriguez intend to sue the County for damages sustained as a result of negligence and issues that came to light earlier this year about the Medical Examiner Office.

Attorney Ralph M. Rodriguez confirmed to 3NEWS that since Friday, seven more families have come forward seeking their representation, bringing the number of families suing Nueces County to 22.

It was back in January when former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden was fired for not having a valid medical license. She was eventually arrested and charged with tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person.

Her boss, former Medical Examiner Adel Shaker, was also arrested. He was charged with tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.

The claim sent by Gowan Elizondo lists several of the damages reportedly sustained by their clients, including but not limited to negligent handling of remains, non-compliant or substandard procedures in which a body was treated, falsified causes of death, and more.

