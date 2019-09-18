GEORGE WEST, Texas — A 7-year-old boy in George West is turning up the heat and proving he has what it takes in the world of grilling.

Mac Zapata is back home after competing over the weekend in the World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri.

"He started at the age of five at a local county fair and ever since then he's been hooked," Mac's mom Andrea Zapata said.

Zapata has a talent for taste, something Andrea said he picked up from his dad.

"We love it! His dad will turn the grill on, turn it, flip it, watches it, he loves to cook," Andrea said.

Mac competes with other kids his age through a program called KidsQue Nation and has quickly climbed the ranks.

Mac's favorite thing to cook is steak, but he also likes to cook pork chop, tacos, and burgers.

You could say Mac was destined for BBQ, and it's a passion that keeps him active.

For the first time, Mac competed out of state in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue with over 500 teams and kids from across the world. Mac placed 13th in his division.

"We weren't expecting that. He chose to represent South Texas with tacos. That is what he did with his ground beef, and it came out pretty awesome," Zapata said.

According to Andrea, when Mac gets behind the pit, everyone wants a seat at their table for dinner.

"We'll send pictures to friends and family, and they are like can we come over? Where is my plate," Andrea said.

Zapata's mom and dad are there to supervise and are very proud of what he has accomplished.

"Anywhere his dreams want to go, we are going to support him and follow him," Andrea said.

Mac has no plans to stop grilling, and one day he wants to open his own restaurant.

