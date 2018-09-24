Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A 71-year-old was struck by his own car just after midnight Monday when he tried to stop someone he knew from stealing his car.

It happened outside his home on Horne Road near Devon Drive. Police are still looking for the thief and the car.

Police said the victim tried to get the suspect out of his vehicle but the suspect pushed him. The victim then went around to the back of the car to prevent him from leaving and the suspect accelerated and ran him over.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was said to have tire marks on his chest and some broken bones, but doctors said he should be okay.

