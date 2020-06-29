x
72nd Annual Shrimporee canceled without a reschedule date for 2020

Actions by the state and San Patricio County led Judge David Krebs to deny the request to continue with this year's event.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — The 72nd Annual Shrimporee has been canceled without a reschedule date in 2020, the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon. 

Board members stated that actions by the state and San Patricio County led Judge David Krebs to deny their request to continue with this year's event.

President and CEO of the APCC Rosemary Vega said in a press release "we are passionate about this event and recognize that the overall economic impact of Shrimporee is much bigger than a revenue stream for the Chamber of Commerce."

Vega stated that the estimated economic impact for the annual event is upwards of $3.4M. 

But it's not just about the revenue for their pockets, Vega stated that several non-profit organizations utilize this event as their means of annual revenue to provide higher education scholarships to local seniors.

It wasn't all work; there was plenty of play. This year's cancellation also takes away several opportunities for entertainers, exhibitors and craft vendors.

