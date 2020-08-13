$7.4 million in federal, state money for Cedar Bayou in Rockport

County officials said it's going to take a total of $8.9 million to dredge. They are hoping to find more funding sources.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Congressman Michael Cloud is expected to be in Rockport on August 17 to help the city-county celebrate $7.4 million dollars in federal and state money being handed over to restore Cedar Bayou.

When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, it did a lot of damage around the Coastal Bend. Even today, we continue to see some of those impacts. The County had worked for years to finally open up Cedar Bayou Pass in 2014 after it had been silted. Once that project finished, the area became a magnet for aquatic life and a big food source for the endangered whooping cranes.

"We open Cedar Bayou in just a week, later there were juvenile redfish there and they'd not been there in years and in a month blue crabs were everywhere and people were getting them and having crab boils," Aransas County Judge Burt Mills said. "The redfish and trout we're being caught."