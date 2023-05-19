75th annual Shrimporee kicks off to a fiery start

Hotels, restaurants, and retailers in Aransas Pass benefit from the exposure of this event. But most importantly, nonprofits also feel the impact.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 75 year old tradition kicked off Friday in Aransas Pass. The 75th annual Shrimporee attracted large crowds from across the Coastal Bend.

Shrimporee organizer Rosemary Vega has many memories of attending the event when she was younger.

“I love shrimp," she said. "My father was a shrimper. So born and raised in Aransas Pass, so shrimp is like steak to us. Since I was a little girl, we used to come to Shrimporee. I’ve been coming ever since.”

Vega says hotels, restaurants, and retailers, benefit from the exposure this event brings. But most importantly, nonprofits also feel the impact.

“Sixteen nonprofits and they’re all cooking shrimp various ways," Vega said.

Eric Upton with the Aransas Pass Masonic Lodge was excited to fire up his grill.

“Cajun grilled shrimp that’s really delicious," he said. "Jumbo fried shrimp, we’ve got real mesquite-grilled barbeque sandwiches and foot-long corn dogs. You just can’t get any better than that.”

Upton said the organization is one of the oldest fraternities in the world. They give scholarships to local high schools.

“Our mission is that we take good men and make them better," Upton said. “It’s a study of symbolism and it teaches morality, character, and about being a good man.”

Youth Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church Frank Guzman says raising money at an event of this scale really makes a difference.

“Working in coordination with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, we raise money to buy turkeys for Christmas to Easter,” Guzman said.

During weather events, they also open their doors to anyone in need. This year the church has invited Aransas Pass varsity cheerleaders to fundraise with them at Shrimporee.

“It doesn’t matter what year it is, it’s a signature event for the city of Aransas Pass," Vega said. "It brings lots of tourists into our area and visitors. Everyone is able to reap the benefits from all the tourism that comes through here.”

