Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Apollo Towing Service said they are happy with the turnout during this year's "No Excuse" holiday campaign offering free tows for drivers who had too much to drink while celebrating the holidays.

The towing company said 77 drivers contacted them this holiday season for a free tow to make sure they got home safe.

Since 2010, Apollo Towing Service said they have seen an 88-percent increase in the number of people using the service during their "No Excuse" campaign. The program has been around for nearly a decade.

