CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the road Thursday morning out on Alameda and Roberts, you might have noticed cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department. All week long, the 78th annual class of CCPD cadets have been out learning how to direct traffic.

"We have a lot of power outages, especially during inclimate weather type, or lights just go out, so they must learn how to direct traffic," CCPD Lt. Maria Hyerta-Garcia said.

The Corpus Christi Police Academy cadets go through a series of training before they graduate and become protectors of the community. If you're interested in becoming an officer, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: