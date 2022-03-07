7th Annual Food Truck Festival feeds stomachs and spirits after hard times in the industry

"With COVID, the past years have really hurt all of them, but here they're going to prosper," Event Organizer John Garcia said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the way gas prices are looking, along with the cost of ingredients, serving up fresh food for residents is good for the local economy, but the food truck industry has taken a beating.

Roger Lucio is the manager of Chibolo's Tacos on the Run and he's grateful that his business has persevered for the past three years.

"I just thank God that we've all been good. Everybody's blessed to be out here. The pandemic was a very hard thing for everybody to go through; Some of us survived and some of us didn't," Lucio explained.

Lucio said working near apartment complexes kept the business alive and going. He's doing so well now that he'll be having a grand opening next Saturday!

Meanwhile, Ricky Lopez and his wife, who own R&B Funnel Cakes and More, have been in business for seven years. The last few years haven't been easy for them, though.

"It was hard getting products, as well, but we survived. We're still surviving!" Lopez said. "We still have a hard time once in a while, but everything's picking up."

Hopefully business continues to pick up, but here's something that Lopez keeps close to his heart. "Like my dad said, just work hard, and you'll survive!" he encouraged.

On this beautiful and hot day, tourists Denise Williams and Mevis Matthews couldn't wait to share their excitement about this event. They're visiting from New Orleans!

"We are loving Corpus, we are loving the weather, everything!" Williams said, "and I love food truck alley! I've never seen this before. It is amazing!"

With a great turnout, businesses like Gizzy's Food Trailer, are looking forward to the exposure and helping to serve Veterans.

"Thank you, Mayor Guajardo, for letting all of these small businesses make some revenue for themselves," Event Organizer John Garcia said. "With COVID, the past years have really hurt all of them, but here they're going to prosper."

