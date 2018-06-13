Kellie Addison, with the Purple Door, explained to First Edition viewers this year's guest speaker during the annual fundraising luncheon. You can click here for ticket information on the event scheduled for Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Dr. Jackson Katz is an educator, internationally renowned for his activism on issues of gender, race, and violence.

He has long been a major figure and thought leader in the growing global movement of men working to promote gender equality and prevent gender violence.



The Coastal Bend community is fortunate to learn from Dr. Katz how to be more than bystanders.

Since 1997, he has taught sexual harassment and gender-violence prevention/leadership training to institutions in the public and private sector around the world.



