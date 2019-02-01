Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police released the numbers of calls they received and incidents they responded to on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Police received 50 reports of shots fired and 442 calls for fireworks on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. On New Year's Day, they received 31 reports of shots fired and 96 calls for fireworks. However, police said many of the calls they received about shots fired ended up being about fireworks.

A total of eight people were arrested for DWI over both days.

In 2017, CCPD received a total of 567 fireworks complaints and had 12 DWI arrests.

