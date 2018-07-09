Several game rooms are up and running in the Coastal Bend, and at least one is confirmed to be paying out cash.

Law officers are aware of the 8-liner operations, but local prosecutors are not spending time and effort trying to stop illegal gambling, saying it is not a top priority right now.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office said no law enforcement agency -- not the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Safety or any other agency -- had presented the office with any cases of illegal gambling activity. If they do, a case prosecuting 8-liner or gambling operations are not a top priority.

"They are not a priority for the DA's office just to be succinct with you. That isn't to say our office is going to give a pass on anybody that we have evidence is committing wrongdoing. However, in the hierarchy of cases, they are not a huge priority, and that's because our main priority is prosecuting these cases where there are violent crime and victims," said Matt Manning, First Assistant District Attorney.

One of the places that has had an 8-liner operation up and running for several months is the Theo's billards parlor. Their signs clearly show they are up and running -- a gambling themed van sits out on Weber advertising the business.

3News spoke with several patrons of Theo's and were told cash payouts are being made, some as high as $1,000, with a daily maximum per person of $500.

In the past few years, dozens of 8-liner businesses have been shut down and operators prosecuted because they violated Texas law prohibiting gambling machines.

On Friday, the Corpus Christi Police Department provided a statement about the 8-liners.

"All I can say is that we are aware of these types of businesses in the area and we are investigating, and we are researching the legality of them at this point," Officer Gina Pena said.

"Our primary focus is and will always continue to be violent crime and prosecution of those matters," Manning said.

According to Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin, his office is aware of several other 8-liner operations in the outlying areas that are also up and running.

