Intoxicated driver hits and kills 8-year-old on scooter, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Police have arrested a North Texas man after investigators determined he was driving while intoxicated when he hit and killed an 8-year-old boy who was riding a scooter, Dallas police said Tuesday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m. on Monday.

When emergency crews arrived, the 8-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The little boy has been identified by his mom as Kaden Rainwater. He was a third grader at S.S. Conner Elementary School.

"Went and tried the CPR, mouth to mouth, tried everything," said LaMartha Nash, a family friend.

Off-camera, Kaden's mom told WFAA, they will be donating his eyes, heart and kidneys, because she says, that's all he would want.

"She’s just happy that Kaden is able to bless someone else and, continue to live their life and be happy," said LaMartha.

The driver, Miguel Martinez, 30, did remain at the scene. He was also driving with a child in his car at the time of the crash.

Martinez was arrested and charged with Murder and DWI of 2 or More Previous Convictions. His bond amount has been set at $600,000.

Previous arrest records showed Martinez has an arrest record totaling more than 30 charges and violations of probation.