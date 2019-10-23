CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for just the third time ever, and many fans from all over are making their way to Houston to be a part of history.

The Astros lost to the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the series Tuesday. Among the fans at Minute Maid Park was 82-year-old Mary Olivares of Beeville, Texas.

Olivares, a life-long Astros fan, said she made the trip to sit in the stands with thousands of other fans. It was her first ever World Series game. She said her nephew, who works in Houston, got her the tickets.

