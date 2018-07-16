PORT ARANSAS (KIII) — For all you fish lovers out there, Sunday wrapped up the 83rd Annual Deep Sea Roundup in Port Aransas.

People from across the country came out to see the fishing tournament.

Even though the city was severely affected by Hurricane Harvey, that didn't damper the competition.

The three day event finished off with a Bill and Bo Horn Memorial Fish Fry, an awards ceremony and a raffle drawing.

Captain Lewis, one of this year's fishermen, said he enjoyed the tournament.

"I'm so glad we did it this year because I know they said we weren't going to do it because of Hurricane Harvey and all that stuff," Lewis said. "Man I'll tell you what this city has come a really long way and it's really amazing what these people do. It's awesome."

More people attended this year's Deep Sea Roundup, making it a huge success.

