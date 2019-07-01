Robstown (KIII 3 News) — On Sunday The 83rd Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show kicked off in Robstown at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

It's a time of year that hundreds of young area competitors have been waiting for.

"These kids take care of these horses all year long so they can compete in this show," Greg Truesdale, horse superintendent, said.

Organizers said it all started in 1936 with a small group on main street in Robstown as a way for kids to show their love and appreciation for agriculture.

"To learn what they need to do," Truesdale said. "You know take care of animals be nice and polite to everybody. We are really big on that."

It has grown to be the largest stock show of it's kind in south Texas and has more than 1,400 participants in almost 5,000 different projects.

The two week long event kicked off with Sunday's horse show.

"I have six I just didn't bring them today but It takes a big part of your life being out there everyday," contestant Giada Molten said.

Molten said she's been riding horses since she was five.

"It stuck with me for awhile," Molten said. "It's what I love to do."

She's showed three different horses this year.

"Ace in the Hole, Poker face and 4K," Molten said.

Last year was the first she entered into the horse show...and she just kept getting ribbons.

"Then we went to district and state and I had a good time and it was fun," Molten

Molten and other participants showing their animals have a chance to place and win scholarship money.

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show will run till Saturday January 19.

For a list of event's you can check out the live stock show calender here.

