9 arrested in connection with Deep East Texas drug ring after drugs found laced with fentanyl

The suspects were booked into the Polk County Jail.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018.

Nine people are behind bars following the investigation into a drug ring in Polk County,

On March 10, 2021, detective’s with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit assisted the Criminal Investigation Division with an ongoing investigation regarding an overdose in which one person was found to be dead and three others were admitted into hospitals.

The drug was believed to be cocaine laced with an unknown chemical. During the investigation it became known the cocaine was laced with Fentanyl.

The investigation led to information the drug was possibly obtained from an unknown address off of E Capps Rd. in Polk County from a person known as “Momma Lou”.

Detectives began investigating the E. Capps Rd. area, speaking with numerous residents about “Momma Lou” and her whereabouts.

Officials located Lou Ann Hudson, who they believe is "Momma Lou," just off of E Capps Rd. Detectives also found many others at the residence and on the property.

They were identified as:

Justin Sanders

Sibbie Hoffer

Billy Lafour

Steven Shelby

Stacy Allen

Clinton Moore

Joshua Jones

Desiree Allen

While speaking with Hudson at the residence, probable cause was obtained to apply for a search warrant, which was granted for the residence and property.

Detectives say all the individuals above were in possession of methamphetamine. Additionally, items were found and seized from the residence that are known to be used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.