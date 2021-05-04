90-year old with dementia hit, killed while crossing highway in Aransas Pass overnight

The family of the victim later reported them missing.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Tragic news out of Aransas Pass this morning as a 90-year old Aransas Pass resident was hit and killed while walking across Highway 35. The family later reported the victim missing and told officers the victim suffered from dementia, a report from Aransas Pass PD said.

Law enforcement officers were called to a scene in the area of Highway 35 near Longoria Rd. for reports of a person hit by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers closed down the northbound lanes of Highway 35 in that area to search for the person the driver reportedly hit.

Officers found the body and identified the pedestrian as a 90-year-old Aransas Pass resident. The driver stayed at the scene and is not facing charges.

The driver said they were going northbound on Highway 35 when they saw someone crossing the road on foot, headed eastbound. The driver told police there was no time to react and avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The Aransas Pass Police Department said they are not releasing names out of respect for the family of the victim and the driver.

