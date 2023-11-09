Coastal Bend mental health professionals remember 9/11

Today marks 22 years since the tragedy of 9/11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 3,000 lives were lost – and the way the world viewed domestic terrorism was changed forever. For many the loss felt 22 years ago has not gone away. On that day, time seemed to stop.

3NEWS spoke with a group that specializes in mental health and ways to address some of your concerns.

'Where were you during 9/11?' This question still makes many people pause to reflect including Melica Wiley who is the co-founder of the Youvolve Healing Center.

"Being on a military installation, feeling as safe as possible," she said. "We were in science class. And then a teacher coming in, the news coming on and then we just see all this tragedy."

Wiley was in junior high, the daughter of military officers.

"My dad during that time I didn't know where he was," Wiley said. "He would travel to the Pentagon quite often for work. He was in-route so he was safe and sound and things like that but it really for a moment had me pause and think, wow, this is bigger than I thought."

Three thousand civilians and first responders weren't as lucky.

Clinical Director for the Youvolve Healing Center Kate Rodriguez reflects on what life was like prior to 9/11.

"A lot of people after 9/11 didn't want to go to into crowds, didn't want to go to big cities, didn't want to go to places that were a big target," she said. "I was a cheerleader and the only thing we were ever going to worry about was who was going to win. And whose going to go to state."

Rodriguez shows a photo that was taken in 2002, the environment was noticeably different.

"Couple blocks from the White House in this picture," she said. "And that's the SWAT team behind me. And that was normal."

A new normal even 22 years later that can still be remembered like it happened yesterday. Here's Rodriguez's suggestion for those who may struggle with anxiety especially on days like today.

"I think talking to people that are close to you and care for you," Rodriguez said. "And letting them know these kinds of fears and putting them out there. And realizing that you're not alone, that other people have these same feelings too."