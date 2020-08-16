95-year-old World War II veteran taking it easy in twilight years

Whether it is mowing a lawn or enjoying a cool beer, Otis Bryant, who turns 95 on Monday, still enjoys the simple things in life.

TYLER, Texas — Otis Bryan lived an extraordinary life in 95 years. He is the last survivor of the tragic New London School explosion, which killed 300 of his classmates in 1937.

Only a few years later, Bryan signed up for the U.S. Navy during the Second World War.

"I was aboard the aviation supply ship," Bryant remembered. "We just had a skeleton. What they called a skeleton crew."

These ships were vital in delivering supplies to the aircraft carriers fighting in the Pacific.

In his later years of his life, Bryant is taking it easy as he nears his 95th birthday. He helps to take care of neighbors by mowing their lawns. However, during the hot summer, he just wants to stay cool.

"I don't do anything except just sit out here and try to stay cool under the fan," Bryant said.

Like many men, a cool beer brings him joy even now.

"[I like] anything get my hands on," Bryant explained.