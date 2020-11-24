97 year old World War II veteran laid to rest

War hero George E. Silvas passed away on November 17, leaving behind a fulfilled military career and friends and family with fond memories.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The life of a war hero isn't defined by just words or medals. War heroes are defined by how they are remembered at the end of life. Such is the story of George E. Silvas, who passed away November 17 at the age of 97.

“He was just an outstanding individual that cared about his country, his community and his freedom," said Al Cantu, a family friend of Silvas.

Before joining the service he was a young boxer in the barrios of Corpus Christi where he earned the name "Leopard Street Larruper," winning 25 of his 31 fights. He then enlisted in the army at age 20 in 1943. During World War ii he was a member of the 563rd Parachute Field Artillery, taking part in the major campaigns of the Battle of the Bulge.

He was wounded and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, presidential unit citation and his proudest achievement, the French Legion of Honor, but George didn't stop there.

He went on to serve for 27 years. Deploying to Vietnam, serving two tours with the first airborne, the 8th Cavalry Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade.

When his enlistment was up, he went on to work at CCAD until his retirement from there. Along the way he made many friends.

"We're awful proud of George,” said Cantu. “The awards that he received, the service that he paid that he did for his country and coming back to Corpus Christi and being an individual, you know, that you could count on. You know if he told you something you could take it to the bank because it was gonna be."