Forever young, that is what one local senior center celebrated Wednesday.

Ms. Marcelene Mardis is a perfect example of that celebration.

Organizers of the celebration at the Garden Senior Center in Corpus Christi called “Forever Young Celebration: Celebrating 90+ Years of Living,” said Mardis takes care of people who are younger than her.

That is one reason they wanted to celebrate her, but there are many other reasons as well.

She is 98 going on 99. Organizers said she is the oldest senior center member.

Mardis said she does not want to sit and watch the rest of the world do something.

That is another reason organizers said they made sure to focus on, and honor Mardis at the fourth annual celebration.

"This is great. I never dreamed I would be here,” said Mardis as she chuckled.

“It’s a testament to volunteering at the senior center and how it adds more to life and the members continue to be engaged and socialized and active,” said Lisa Oliver, Corpus Christi the Parks and Recreation Department superintendent.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department hosted the celebration.

Organizers said it is not only about celebrating those who have lived to an old age, but also about bringing awareness to a rapidly-growing population of older Americans.

They said future generations can learn from their wisdom and experience.

That is why, they said, we should give them respect and recognition.

