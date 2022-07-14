988: New National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launches Saturday

This new rollout means a lot to families, like the Domingos, who lost their 12-year-old, Evie, to suicide three years ago.

TYLER, Texas — A new three-digit number will soon become a suicide and crisis lifeline set to launch nationwide on Saturday, July 16.

The executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Texas says the launch of 988 will make access to mental health services and resources more accessible.

"The rollout of 988 is a big deal," said NAMI Texas director Greg Hansch. "It will provide streamlined access to mental health crisis services. It sends a powerful message and it increases the likelihood that a person is going to receive access to mobile crisis outreach services, as opposed to a law enforcement officer responding to a mental health crisis."

This new rollout means a lot to families, like the Domingos, who lost their 12-year-old, Evie, to suicide three years ago.

"We fought to save her life, the entire year of sixth grade and we lost her the day of finals," Jessica Domingos said." After that, we actually started painting kindness rocks, and people brought them to her memorial. We felt like God was giving us purpose through our pain."

The rocks would later serve as a greater purpose and training resource for people working in the mental health care system.

Tiny Evie Rocks is raising money to provide partial scholarships for people who might not be able to afford that training," Domingos said. "We want to get the police trained, first responders, teachers, counselors, therapists, so that we can make a difference in the suicide rate."

The Domingos says while this new lifeline is a step in the right direction, they're hoping to add more resources and services to tackle mental illness and to continue the conversation on the importance of mental health.

"I think, while we can't save those that we've lost, we can make a difference going forward," Michael Domingos said. "It brings comfort in that regard, look at the people just in our little corner of the world that we've been able to touch with Tiny Evie Rocks. I think she would be smiling and I think there are a lot of people smiling about this new phone number."

To learn more or to join in on the Tiny Evie Rocks initiative, click here.