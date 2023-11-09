988 to include ASL services, crisis lifeline expands accessibility

Texas Health and Human Services Commission Access Specialist Aliza Long said lives can be saved for residents who might otherwise face communication barriers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local deaf and hard of hearing community is praising a recent addition to the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

This addition will now include video chat with sign language services as an option.

It's estimated that there are close to 30,000 individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing just in South Texas. The addition of the video chat feature will provide better and more personalized access for those who might one day need life-saving help.

When someone who is deaf or hard of hearing communicates over the phone, it's most likely over video chat, which allows them to use ASL.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission Access Specialist Aliza Long helps provide much-needed services and advocacy for others just like her.

"Because of a lot of us deaf and hard of hearing community members have been isolated a lot of time, we can't communicate, we have that push back," she said.

She said that for many, ASL is their first language rather than English. That's why she considers the new tool being offered by 988 critical for those who might need help.

"I can say for myself, I do struggle with those two things, with mental health and suicidal thoughts and as a person who is deaf, I have an implant with hearing loss, it's hard because not everyone understands how deaf and hard of hearing people are," she said.

Long said it will help save lives for residents who might otherwise face communication barriers. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced the new service this month, a service that is free, and will provide a more personal way to communicate with a trained counselor rather than through text.

DeafLEAD Director of Videophone Crisis Line Services Olivia Stein said that this resource will help connect residents to much-needed services, that they may not have had access to before.

"What about the deaf person who wants to sign, because they want to express themselves that way, that could be a barrier," she said.

It's estimated that more than 5 million people have called or texted the National Suicide Lifeline's shorter three-digit number, 988, since its launch in July of last year.

Direct dialing to 988 from a videophone is expected to be available soon. But for now, to access a trained counselor in ASL, those who are deaf can click the "ASL Now" button at 988Lifeline.org.

Long said that there are several local programs or businesses that could still adopt measures that would help accommodate the ASL community.

There are a number of events this month to highlight Deaf Awareness Month here in Corpus Christi.

