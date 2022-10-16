9th annual 'Kiss My Bat' tournament in full gear

The money raised during the baseball tournament is given back to organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 97 teams from all over Texas participated in the 9th Annual Kiss My Bat tournament, where kids played for more than just a win.

Sales associate for Mira's Sports and More, Mathew Torres spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Even with these kids being so little, they know what they're playing for. It's not just a regular tournament like any other weekend. This weekend, you're playing for someone."

The meaning behind the tournament is a big deal as the players play to support someone who isn't here anymore because of cancer or someone who is currently battling and had their whole life flipped upside down.

Andres Villarreal was an umpire back in the day before he was diagnosed in 2021. "The Calallen and Sinton game was my last and I took it with me because it was a good series."

The kiss my bat baseball tournament is a Coastal Bend Classic. The money raised during the baseball tournament is given back to organizations dedicated to fighting cancer and families who are struggling with the disease.

3NEWS spoke with Michael Berglund, who was diagnosed two weeks ago. Berglund said, "I'm not going to let anything bring me down. I'm going to stay positive and continue going. Keep moving forward." He adds, "it's a beautiful day to wake up, go to church, be out here and watch some good baseball and seeing a lot of smiling faces out here."

Organizers said the Kiss My Bat tournament will be back and bigger next year.

