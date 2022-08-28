'A Chorus Line' opening at Aurora Arts Theatre

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Edition is once again putting some Summer Sizzle on your platter Friday. We were live at the Aurora Arts Theatre with the cast of a Broadway classic: 'A Chorus Line'.
The musical features the a day in the lives of several dancers and hoping for the shot of making it on Broadway. Debra Aguilar is taking on the role of directing the show, which opens Friday, July 15th at the Aurora Arts Theatre.
Aguilar says it was challenging to take on the role of director, but is excited to see all of the hard work pay off.
The show runs through August 28, 2022. Visit https://www.auroraartstheatre.com/shows/achorusline for tickets.