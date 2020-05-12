'A Christmas Carol' at the Harbor Playhouse will be different this year due to COVID-19

Even how the actors interact on stage will be different, because the show was re-choregraphed to allow for social distancing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just like Scrooge, the coronavirus has put a damper on Christmas; but the Harbor Playhouse is turning things around with their annual performance of "A Christmas Carol."

The audition for the musical usually draws close to 200 people, but because of COVID-19 that wasn't possible. So auditions were cancelled and previous cast members were called to reprise their roles, but not all of them. The cast has also been shrunken down from 56 people to 25 in order to keep everyone safe.

"Because there is a lot of waltzing in Christmas Carol and lots of in your face dancing," Director Diana Van Horn said. "So she's used lots of props and everything too. It almost seems seamless, like you wouldn't even notice the people not touching because they are so busy on stage. "

The actors aren't the only ones social distancing. The audience will be spread out six feet apart and required to wear a mask. The theater will offer additional masks, face shields and hand sanitizer for any spectator who wants it.

